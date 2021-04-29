With two outs and the bases empty in the sixth inning of a Tuesday, April 27, home game against Watertown, the Oregon High School softball team’s offense needed a jolt.
Enter Bridget Tushoski—the team’s No. 4 batter—and the bottom of the batting order.
Tushoski popped a double into centerfield before taking third on a passed ball. She scored on a Jordan Baumgartner single to give Oregon a 1-0 lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish in their season opening 3-1 win.
Coach Scott Mirkes said good teams have hitters throughout the lineup, adding that the bottom half made the difference Tuesday.
“When you can contribute runs down there, you’re doing something really good,” he said.
After seeing a few of her teammates get walked, sophomore Izzy Block drove in the Panthers’ other two runs on a single later in the sixth with a hard ground ball into left field.
“For a lot of these girls it’s their first varsity at-bats, so you’re just trying to string something together,” Mirkes said. “And then you get to the bottom of the order, and it’s like, ‘Bing. Bing. Bing. Bing.’ And that was kind of nice to see.”
The offense came after a bit of a scare on defense in the top half of the sixth inning.
Watertown’s Maggie Strupp belted a pitch from Oregon senior Amelia Spilde deep into the outfield, hitting the only triple of the game. Spilde struck out Watertown’s next batter to close the half inning, and the Panthers went on to score their runs thereafter.
It was a common sight Tuesday, as Spilde finished with seven strikeouts and no walks. Baumgartner led the way on offense, going 2-for-3.
Spilde said she was proud to see the team offense come together after a slow start.
“Just the energy coming from the dugout and then the hitters themselves (was exciting). And we had really smart base running, which, that’s what wins games,” Spilde said. “Just the excitement of being out here and then getting that win was incredible.”
Watertown added a run in the seventh on an error, but Oregon closed the game shortly after. Mirkes said seeing such a response from a team with little varsity experience is a good sign.
"I like our resilience and I like that we kept battling back even in the last inning,” Mirkes said. “You have a couple nervous moments, but you kind of reset yourself.”
Oregon’s softball season picks up quickly this week.
The Panthers play Milton on Thursday before hosting Middleton for a doubleheader Saturday, May 1, and traveling for away games Monday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 4.
Oregon doesn’t take the opportunity to play again for granted, Spilde said as she celebrated Tuesday’s win with her teammates.
“I was just so excited to be back on the dirt with this team,” she said. “With last season being canceled – it really sucked. And now with all these new people, we have really no idea what to expect. But I think all of them proved themselves today, so it's gonna be a really fun year.”