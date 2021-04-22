As second-year coach Scott Mirkes put it, the Oregon High School softball team is in the midst of an identity search and a bit of a transition.
What will bring the team success? What will the starting lineup look like? How different will the game plan be from the last time the team took the field?
They’re valid questions, especially when one considers that it’s been more than 700 days since the team played together after COVID-19 canceled any hopes of a traditional spring softball season.
“We don’t have the luxury of really digging in and having two weeks to figure out ‘Oh, this is the kind of team we’re going to be this year.’ ... So we don’t really know what kind of team we are,” he said.
In 2019, the team was a strong offensive team with a reliable pitcher, but Mirkes said it will take some time to see how much of that still exists in 2021.
At the team’s core is Amelia Spilde, a skilled senior pitcher who avoids walks, as well as a batter opposing pitchers should fear in junior catcher Megan Bloyer. They’re the only returning starters from the 2019 team, but Mirkes believes they can step up to the plate.
Spilde is different from the team’s former pitcher, and the offense may have to be more strategic. Spilde registered a 3-0 season in 2019 and walked just one batter in more than 31 innings pitched. She added 40 strikeouts and posted an ERA of 2.14.
Senior outfielder Kate Davis played some varsity in 2019 and will be expected to fill one of the starting positions. After that, six open spots in the starting lineup are up for grabs, and Mirkes thinks that may create some healthy competition.
“It’s exciting as a coach to have that flexibility and fluidity where there’s true competition. It’ll be the first time that it’s really wide open, and people are gonna have to figure out their roles,” Mirkes said.
He believes there are players capable of stepping up.
Junior shortstop Hannah Corning is one of the players who will play a bigger role for the Panthers this season, as well as classmates Hailey Berman, who plays catcher/infielder, and Emily Crowe, an outfielder and pitcher.
“It’s going to be that junior class that really kind of fills in some of those gaps. That brings us up to like nine or 10 people, so there’s going to be some spots potentially available for some sophomores and maybe some freshmen that are ready for that opportunity,” Mirkes said.
The Panthers open the season with a Tuesday, April 27 home game against Watertown.