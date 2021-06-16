Oregon senior Amelia Spilde tossed a two-hit shutout, and the Panthers bashed Madison La Follette 10-0 in a WIAA DIvision 1 regional semifinal on Monday, June 14, at Oregon High School.
With the win, Oregon (14-10) advances to play Janesville Craig in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship on Wednesday, June 16, in Oregon.
The Panthers entered the postseason after an 11-1 five-inning nonconference road win over Waunakee on Thursday, June 10, and a 9-7 nonconference victory over the Thunderbirds on Tuesday, June 8, at Pierce Park in Baraboo.
Oregon 10, Madison La Follette 0
Oregon junior Jordan Baumgartner went 3-for-4 with two triples and freshman Lauryn Etienne had four RBI to power the Panthers to a Division 1 regional semifinal win over La Follette June 14, in Oregon.
The Panthers scored three runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead. Oregon erupted for five runs in the fourth to take a 9-0 lead.
Junior Emma Eisele finished 2-for-4 with three RBI. Senior Megan Bloyer went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in two runs.
Spilde pitched a five inning complete game to get the win and struck out eight.
Oregon 11, Waunakee 1
Junior Hailey Richter went 3-for-3 with two RBI, a double and triple to lead the Panthers over Waunakee on June 10 in the regular season finale.
Bloyer went 2-for-3. The Panthers scored three runs in the third to take a 5-1 lead. Oregon put the game away with a six-run fifth.
Spilde tossed a complete game to get the win. She struck out seven and gave up one run on two hits.
Oregon 9, Baraboo 7
Bloyer went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI to propel the Panthers to a nonconference win over Baraboo on June 8, at Pierce Park.
Oregon’s Emily Crowe went 2-for-4.
Etienne pitched 42⁄3 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and struck out seven to get the win. Crowe tossed 21⁄3 innings and gave up three unearned runs on three hits. The Panthers committed five errors.