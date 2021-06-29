Five Oregon High School softball players have been named to the Badger South All-Conference.
Oregon seniors Megan Bloyer at catcher and Amelia Spilde at picther were named first-team all-conference; junior Hailey Berman earned second-team all-conference honors.
Both junior Jordan Baumgartner and freshman Lauryn Etienne were named honorable mention all-conference.
The Panthers finished 15-11 and went 9-5 to tie Fort Atkinson for second place in the Badger South Conference. Oregon made a run to the WIAA DIvision 1 sectional final and lost to Burlington 6-0 on Wednesday, June 23.