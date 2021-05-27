Whenever Oregon senior Megan Bloyer steps into the batter’s box, her strategy is to look for one pitch—her pitch, as she puts it—that she feels confident swinging at.
That strategy is one Bloyer learned from her father, Evan, and one she credits for helping her become the all-time leading hitter in Oregon High School softball history with 86 hits. Bloyer broke the record in a 10-0 win over Milton on Thursday, May 20, registering a hit in her final at bat.
"As it gets deeper into the count, something me and my dad always have said is 'See ball, hit ball',” Bloyer told the Observer. “That’s how I like to think about it. Just break it down super simple, not think too much, and I think that’s where a lot of my success comes from.”
Bloyer, a Concordia University recruit, is close to several other school records on offense, coach Scott Mirkes told the Observer. Those include RBI, career home runs, home runs in a season, career batting average, games played and defensive statistics.
Ashley Marshall, a 2011 graduate, was the previous school record holder for career hits with 85, according to program documents. Mirkes said when people consider that Bloyer lost an entire season due to COVID-19, breaking the school record in less than three seasons becomes even more impressive.
He said he attributes patience at the plate, a priority in Bloyer’s game, as a big reason for her offensive success.
“She knows what the zone is and what she’s looking for to hit,” Mirkes said. “The number of times over the course of watching her play where she’s hit a home run or a double on a two-strike count, it’s an amazing thing to watch, and I think that’s what makes her so unique as a hitter.”
Bloyer’s record breaking streak has continued in rapid succession.
Oregon’s starting catcher went 9-for-12 in the team’s three games after May 20, recording six RBI, four doubles and a pair of home runs.
As of May 26, the three-sport athlete (basketball, volleyball) is up to 95 hits, 65 RBI, 25 doubles and 14 home runs in her softball career, one that carries a .440 batting average.
And on a team with lots of new faces and a different setup due to COVID-19, Bloyer has been a leader, Mirkes said. That’s evidenced in how the player has taken advantage of a season that was uncertain just a few months ago.
“At the beginning of this year we had no idea if we would even get a season, and especially after not getting a season last year it was really, really disappointing and unfortunate. Having the opportunity to play my senior year, it’s just really incredible,” Bloyer said.
As for her legacy in the Oregon softball program and school district, Bloyer said she hopes that she has made a difference for others, adding that she’s come a long way since she started in the sport.
“I hope to inspire my teammates, I hope to inspire the girls that are watching me from the sidelines and make my teammates and coaches and family proud and most importantly, make that little girl who started in tee-ball, make her proud especially,” Bloyer said.
If you ask her coach, there’s no doubt she’s done that and more.
"I think when we talk about the state of high school athletics and how ‘Oh, this should be done better, that should be done better’, we really need to celebrate the people who do it well,” Mirkes said. “She is what that looks like, and she is how it should be done.”
"She’s one of those people that takes something from each experience and uses it in the next one,” he added. “She’s kind of the epitome of what a student athlete should be and what we want an Oregon High School graduate to be.”