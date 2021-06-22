Oregon High School senior Amelia Spilde has had a go-to taunt for her best friend and teammate in catcher Megan Bloyer this season.
Bloyer had never hit a home run at home in her career, and Spilde made sure to remind her of that fact after every game at Oregon High School.
Those taunts came to an end on Monday, as Bloyer cracked a three-run home run to burst open the Panther offense in the bottom of the fourth inning and lead Oregon to a 6-1 Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Milton.
“I always give her crap about it because we’ve been playing here for four years,” Spilde said. “I just think it’s really fulfilling that it was this game for her to hit it. That kind of got the momentum going and I mean, that was just gone. So I just felt so proud and happy for her as a teammate and as a friend.”
The Panthers were scheduled to play Burlington in the sectional final at Oregon High School on Wednesday, June 23, with a trip to state on the line.
Bloyer’s home run was followed by a solo home run from junior Hailey Berman in the next at bat.
The Red Hawks struck first on an RBI double from Ashley Vanderhei to the center field fence, which scored Sophie Mezera in the top of the third to give Milton a 1-0 lead.
Oregon got the run back quickly, as a sacrifice bunt from junior Jordan Baumgartner advanced freshman Lauryn Etienne to third base. Berman hit a single into center field to score Etienne and tie the game.
The Panthers showed their offensive prowess in the fourth.
With two outs, junior Hannah Corning reached first base after swinging on a passed ball for strike three. Baumgartner followed the effort with a ground ball to second base, which was bobbled by a Milton infielder and allowed junior Kate Davis to score and give Oregon a 2-1 lead with two runners on.
Bloyer stepped into the box and found herself down in the count early before hitting the home run with two outs and two strikes against her to score Corning and Baumgartner to go up 5-1.
"I was just really proud in that moment," Bloyer said. "Super excited obviously. Just being a senior and getting that big moment for my team, it’s something I’ll remember forever.”
Berman, who finished the game 3-for-4, hit her home run in the next at-bat.
It took the Panthers awhile to figure out Milton freshman pitcher Gwen Baker because they hadn’t faced her this season, but eventually they got the timing down, coach Scott Mirkes said.
"I have a lot of confidence in them, and our girls have a lot of confidence in themselves that when they don’t see somebody, eventually they’re going to figure out what’s going on,” he said.
Spilde finished with six strikeouts and one walk in a complete game, allowing just three hits in the process. She said she trusts her defense, which allows her to stay focused and throw the right pitches.
The senior said her team is peaking at the right time.
“I'm so proud of how we are playing at our level and we know that we’re capable of going far, and obviously it’s showing,” Spilde said. “We’re executing, which all of our hard work is finally paying off. So I’m really, really proud of this team and everyone.”
Both her best friend and coach agreed.
"At the beginning of the season, we didn’t really know each other,” Bloyer said. “We’d never played with each other as a very new team. So the fact that we’re one win away from state is really incredible.”
Mirkes said Monday’s game was an opportunity that his team took advantage of, and he hopes they will do the same in the final.
“I’m just so proud of the girls, the coaching staff for all the things that they’ve had to kind of navigate and persevere to get to this point,” he said. “We’re just playing for one more day and one more game together. We’ve earned one more game, and now we’ve got to make that count.”
Oregon 5, Janesville Craig 0
The Panthers won the regional championship by defeating Janesville Craig on Wednesday, June 16, and it was again the heart of the order that made the difference.
Bloyer opened the scoring in the game on a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Berman followed up the effort with a double to make it 3-0, and Emma Eisele hit a home run in the next at bat to add two more runs for the Panthers.
"We've got good hitters that take care of what they need to do, and they have a plan. Once they see pitches, we're generally good to go,” he said.
Spilde finished with eight strikeouts and zero walks, allowing four hits. Mirkes applauded his seniors after the regional final win for leading the team through the playoffs.
"Our seniors did a great job of leading, and the rest of our team really bought into what they were selling and the experience that they have, and it's a complete team win from top to bottom,” he said. “So all the credit goes to them."