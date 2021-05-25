The Oregon Rugby Club helped out VFW Post 10272 by placing flags on all the graves of military veterans at Prairie Mound and St. Mary’s cemeteries.
There were more than 500 flags were placed in preparation for Memorial Day. The flags will remain until a week after Veterans day, when the rugby team will remove them.
Oregon rugby coach Richard Bergemann said thestudent-athletes earn volunteering hours, but they also learn a lot of military history and local history. Bergemann said the team discussedNathan Ames (Revolutionary War), Charles Netherwood (Civil War) and Oregon has a veteran from the war of 1812 in the cemetery.
“I have them find a veteran from every war, and then we talk about that era,” Bergemann said. “We load up on flags when we get to the eastern section where there are a lot of Vietnam and World War II veterans.”
VFW Post 10272 has been a sponsor for Oregon Rugby since 2013, when the club was founded. Each year, the Oregon Rugby Club helps with the cemeteries and pancake breakfasts put on by the VFW.