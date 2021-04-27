The Oregon High School rugby program is seeking boys and girls players for this season.
The Panthers have boys, girls and coed rugby teams available. Both Oregon High School boys and girls rugby practices start May 3 at 4 p.m. at Oregon Middle School. The boys and girls rugby teams practice on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for a seven-week spring season.
High school players interested in rugby can attend the first practice and don’t need to register before May 3.
“You give us the month of May and we promise you, we can make you better in any sport you play,” Oregon Rugby coach Richard Bergemann said. “If you want to increase your football skills rugby is for you. You will learn safe tackling skills, how to stay low and use leverage.”
Bergemann said everyone on the team tackles and carries the ball.
Oregon Middle School boys and girls rugby practices started April 27. The middle school teams practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The middle school state tournament is set for June 19.
Players will need cleats and are required to wear a mask.
Coed flag rugby starts June 21 and practices are on Mondays and Wednesdays. Coed flag teams are teams combinations of third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth-grade teams.
To register, visit OHSrugby.com.