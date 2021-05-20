The Oregon Rugby Club named John Meyer as team captain and Burke Gustafson as vice-captain.
Meyer and Gustafson are both juniors and have been playing rugby together since middle school. Meyer also plays varsity football for OHS and attributes a lot of his football skills to rugby.
“I wish we had more lineman playing rugby, it’s amazing how rugby helps football,” Meyer said. Meyer and Gustafson helped Oregon rugby win its scrimmage match vs Nicolet High School 21-17.
“It was great having four high schools (Oregon, Middleton, Nicolet, Grafton) playing rugby at the OMS Field,” Oregon coach Richard Bergemann said. “After a year of no rugby these boys stepped up to represent their schools in a sport that is not mainstream.”
Bergemann said40 boys played an hour of rugby with no injuries.
“We need to break the stigma that this sport is unsafe because we don’t understand it,” Bergemann said.
Oregon Rugby Club has also recruited three national champions to coach the club, Bergemann, Jess Burda and Phil Winkler.
Oregon was scheduled to play Middleton on Monday, May 17, at the Wisconsin Rugby Complex in Cottage Grove. The next home match for Oregon is Friday, May 21, against Muskego at 5:30 p.m. at Oregon Middle School.
For more information visit OHSrugby.com.