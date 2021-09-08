Noah Malcook was a hot topic in Stoughton’s halftime huddle.
And for good reason.
Malcook helped spearhead an early Panther attack as the Oregon boys soccer team took down Stoughton, 6-1, in a nonconference game Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Stoughton High School.
The junior scored two goals in 26 minutes to help get Oregon (5-0) out to a 3-0 lead.
“He’s maybe the fastest player I’ve seen,” Stoughton goalie Ethan Peterson said. “As soon as he gets the ball he turns one way or the other the quickest I’ve seen and he can finish from anywhere. He was really hard to match up and guard the whole game.”
Malcook got the scoring started with a goal in the ninth minute to put the Panthers — ranked No. 2 in Division 2 — up 1-0. Just two minutes later in the 11th, junior Mason Diercks made it 2-0 with a score. Malcook drew a penalty in the box in the 26th minute and cashed in on the ensuing PK to extend the Oregon lead to 3-0.
“Noah is very dynamic, he’s a leader and a captain this year,” Oregon head coach Chris Mitchell said.
“He’s a playmaker. He makes stuff happen.”
Senior Alex Rodriguez lined a long shot into the back of the net in the 35th to give the Panthers their 4-0 halftime advantage.
Junior Carter Uhlmann and senior AJ Couillard scored second-half goals to make it 6-0.
Stoughton (0-3-1) broke the seal with two minutes left in regulation when Ramsey Winton found Marco Cortes-Lema for a goal.
“I feel like our creativity with our movement was a lot more fluent tonight,” Malcook said.
The victory Tuesday comes after Oregon won three of four games against ranked opponents to start the season.
“That was the hardest stretch of games I ever played with Oregon,” Malcook said. “But it really started us off with some confidence.”
The win also was the Panthers’ 13th straight against Stoughton dating back to 2010.