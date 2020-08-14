The “boys of fall” are about to become the boys of spring – as are other athletes who normally compete at the start of the school year.
Wisconsin high schools will be allowed to play their fall sports during the spring months, after not being able to offer them during the traditional timeframe because of the COVID-19 crisis, and many schools starting the year virtually. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control unanimously approved a temporary one-year alternative option in a Zoom video conference meeting on Friday, Aug. 14.
Just over half of the state’s school districts will not be able to offer fall sports in the traditional timeframe, while there are 255 school districts, or 49.7% of WIAA member schools, who can. Dane County’s gathering restrictions prohibit Oregon School District from holding games, as indoor gatherings are limited to 10, and outdoor gatherings can be no more than 25 people.
The alternative fall sports proposal approved by the WIAA will have a seven-week fall sports regular season beginning in staggered weeks in March. The plan includes about a three-week shortened winter sports season and a two week reduced spring sports season that will start in April.
The plan is contingent on having COVID-19 under control, and districts will be allowed to make the determination on whether their students will play. School districts are given a Sept. 1 deadline to decide if they are moving fall sports to the spring.
WIAA Deputy Director Wade Lubecki said the initial deadline is not meant as a punitive measure to prevent schools from moving sports to the spring if there is a COVID-19 outbreak once they start play in the fall.
“The Sept. 1 start date is for scheduling purposes,” Labecki said. “If a school declares Sept. 1 they are going to play fall football they can go out and determine their opponents. You may opt in Sept. 1 and find out Sept. 7 you can’t go. It doesn’t mean you can’t move to the spring.”
Labecki said games could be moved to the spring if a school has an outbreak, but they can’t exceed the maximum number of competitions per sport.
A decision on offering a state tournament series or a culminating event will be given 30 days before the end of the regular season and regional groupings will be used to start postseason play.
The first sports to return in the 2020-21 school year under the WIAA’s plan would be girls basketball, boys hockey, girls hockey and gymnastics, with practices scheduled to start Nov. 16. Boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming and diving could start practice as soon as Nov. 23.
The first day of football and and girls tennis practice would be March 8. Cross country would start practice March 15, and boys soccer would start March 22.
Coaches who didn’t use all of their five sport instructional unrestricted contact days will get an extended time to use them before their season starts. There will not be additional contact days added for other coaches.