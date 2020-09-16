There will be no state tournaments or culminating events played in Dane County this fall.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced WIAA tournaments will not be conducted at UW facilities this fall because of the county’s restrictions on gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision impacts the state girls golf tournament at University Ridge on Oct. 12-13, the state girls individual and team tennis tournaments at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 23-24, respectively, and the state girls swimming and diving championships on Nov. 13-14, formerly held at the UW Natatorium with plans to move to the Nicholas Recreation Center when completed.
The WIAA Executive Staff is in the process of identifying prospective alternate locations and venues for the three state events.
“Since July, we’ve been talking with the Board of Control, our members and UW Athletic Department personnel, and we understand our need to take a new and different approach to this year’s events,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a news release. “Through our great relationship with the UW, we share the hope and look forward to more normal times.”
In July, the Board of Control’s approval of a reduced, 11-week fall football season ruled out conducting the state football championship games at Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since 1982.
John Horn, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at UW, expressed similar concerns.
Oregon like most other schools in the Badger South Conference, is pushing fall sports back to spring 2021. The only county school in the Badger South playing fall sports is Madison Edgewood.
“We regret, given the situation here in Dane County related to COVID-19, it will not be feasible to host the WIAA State Tournaments this fall,” Horn said. “We look forward to when the conditions of the pandemic improves and Dane County and campus policies change to allow larger, non-essential events.
“The WIAA events benefit not just our campus and greater Madison, but the entire state. Most importantly, they are once-in-a-lifetime experiences for student-athletes and their families.”