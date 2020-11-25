It felt just like March last week for the Oregon High School girls basketball team.
The Panthers had held just one practice before Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order prohibiting indoor gatherings because of a significant rise in cases of COVID-19. In some ways, it paralleled the heartbreak the team experienced earlier in the year, when they traveled to the state competition but didn’t get a single minute of playing time. They had to turn around and head back home when the tournament was canceled because the pandemic.
The county’s latest order limits indoor gatherings of people who do not live in the same household, restricts in-person games, sports and competitions and puts an end to small group practices and open gyms that some schools like Oregon had started.
Face masks are still required and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or less. Anyone hosting a gathering could face a fine of $1,000 from PHMDC, plus court costs.
Prior to the latest order, the COVID-19 safety measures at the Oregon girls basketball practice Tuesday, Nov. 17, included players wearing masks, temperature and health self-checks and drills spaced six feet or more apart. The basketball was sprayed with disinfectant after each drill and hand sanitizer stations were spread out across the gym.
It was the first practice since March 12, when the Panthers were preparing to play in their first WIAA Division 2 state tournament in 40 years.
“For me, it was one of my highlights the past seven months,” Oregon girls basketball coach Adam Wamsley tweeted. “The smiles and energy was fantastic. I miss it already. We will be back.”
The first practice was relegated to passing, ball handling and shooting. There were no scrimmages or live 5-on-5 play.
Badger Conference athletic directors announced Friday, Oct. 16, that schools will not play any league competitions, and conference champions will not be crowned this winter because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Complicating matters is the fact that the conference’s 16 schools are spread out across seven counties.
Seven schools in the conference are in Dane County, with others in Rock, Columbia, Sauk and Jefferson counties.
Badger Conference schools can still play nonconference competitions, though none can be held in Dane County under existing health department orders. Oregon athletic director Mike Carr wrote in a news release to parents that the Oregon School District has suspended all high school and middle school winter sports competitions until allowed by PHMDC. He added that the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and communities is the top priority.
“We realize that our current situation is not easy for any of us and has been extremely challenging for our students, parents, and coaches,” he wrote.
Carr said OHS coaches will still provide virtual learning team activities as they did in the fall that will meet the county’s requirements.
Some OHS student-athletes are taking advantage of club sports opportunities and playing in tournaments in other states. Under a WIAA adjusted in-season ruling for this year, student-athletes are allowed to play in two in-season events. In past years, athletes were limited to just two other games in season.