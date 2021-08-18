The Oregon High School girls soccer team received honorable mention recognition by the WIAA for good sportsmanship during the WIAA DIvision 2 state tournament last spring.
The WIAA announced its spring sportsmanship award winners on Thursday, Aug. 12. The Panthers lost a heartbreaker to Green Bay Notre Dame 2-1 in overtime after a 1-hour, 43-minute lightning delay.
Oregon has made six straight state tournament appearances and was the Division 2 state champion in 2019.
The winners of the WIAA sportsmanship award are Baldwin-Woodville in softball, Rosholt in baseball, Cedar Grove-Belgium in girls soccer and Brookfield East and Catholic Memorial in boys tennis.
The selection process includes evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, security personnel, ushers and WIAA staff members.
Baldwin-Woodville demonstrated sportsmanship in its two games at the State Softball Tournament en route to a runner-up finish in Division 2.
Rosholt is the recipient of the award for the first time in any sport. The Hornets advanced to the Division 4 championship game with a 6-1 victory over Greenwood, and finished state runner-up following a 4-0 loss to Boyceville in the final.
Cedar Grove-Belgium received positive evaluations for their team sportsmanship and positive fan support to earn them the honor in girls soccer for the first time. The Rockets were also recipients of the award in boys soccer in 2006. They were edged in the Division 4 championship game by Brookfield Academy with a 4-3 in the shootout following a 1-1 tie after the overtime.
Making accommodations for the state boys team tennis tournament with continuing COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, a winner was selected for each division or venue instead of the traditional one per tournament.
Brookfield East was selected as the award recipient in Division 1 after the Spartans captured the title with a 7-0 win over Marquette in the championship match. Catholic Memorial was chosen for the award in Division 2. The Crusaders edged Brookfield Academy 4-3 in the championship match to win the title.