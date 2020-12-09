Student-athletes can continue to participate in nonschool competition opportunities on teams that have begun practicing virtually.
The WIAA Board voted to continue to allow that, if local high school administrators approve it. It was one of three COVID-19 pandemic measures the board approved at its meeting on Friday, Dec. 4.
Students may continue to participate in nonschool competitions up until the start of in-person school team participation.
According to a WIAA news release, this does not apply to teams that have begun in-person practices and later were forced to pause to quarantine. The WIAA reminded school districts that schools and coach involvement will be permitted with the extended nonschool opportunities.
The board approved reducing the number of practice and acclimatization days from 10 to eight before the first allowed competition in wrestling.
The board also agreed to add one 30-second timeout per half in basketball, with the stipulation that the additional timeout in the first half will not be carried over into the second half.
If and when winter sports games are allowed to be played in Dane County, one mandate is clear — it will require mask wearing. In a news release, the board statement read “Game officials, contest managers and coaches should collaborate – in efforts to enhance the likelihood of continuing the winter sports seasons – to address coaches and participants not properly wearing masks as mandated by the governor’s face coverings order.”