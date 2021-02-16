Prep games were given the green light to return to Dane County starting Feb. 10, however don’t expect all WIAA winter sports to play home games in the county.
Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order that went into effect on Feb. 10, allowing sports games to be played in the county. Players and coaches will still be required to wear masks. The new order will be in place for at least 28 days.
Sports that can’t maintain social distancing at all times are limited to 25 people indoors and 100 outdoors, not including employees.
“We are excited about that, because it will allow us more flexibility of what we can do with our students,” Oregon athletic director Mike Carr said.
All sports must have a hygiene policy, cleaning policy and protective measure policy, according to a PHMDC release.
Carr said health screenings become more important during the alternate fall and spring sports seasons because there will be more sports and participants practicing in close contact.
“I’m excited that we are opening up more, but we can’t forget that we are in a pandemic and there are steps we need to take to have the continued success we have had,” Carr said.
Since Oregon returned to playing winter sports outside of Dane County, four student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, with 17 quarantined because of multiple COVID-19 symptoms and three quarantined for close contact, he said.
Oregon High School has implemented a two-tiered self assessment COVID-19 process. Each student-athlete is required to complete a health assessment each school day by 9 a.m. and a second time before practice.
Winter sports teams have taken on increased travel to play games since competitions were prohibited in Dane County for the past 11 months because of the pandemic.
The volleyball team will play all of its games on the road, mostly at Beaver Dam High School, which Carr said has a new facility that can accommodate the added teams.
“We are looking at taking our tennis team to Elkhorn to an indoor facility because in early March there could be six inches of snow on the ground and cold,” he said. “We want to make sure we give those ladies some opportunities.”
There is a cap of 25 student-athletes per bus and Carr said there will still be a need for more buses in transportation for road games.
When the PHMDC issued the previous order No. 12, the seven-day case average of positive COVID-19 cases was 213, and 71 people were hospitalized. As of Feb. 8, the seven-day case average is 107, with 63 people hospitalized. More than 11% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to PHMDC.
Gatherings where food and drink are offered are still being monitored. A gathering indoors with food and drink is limited to 25 people or less, with inside gatherings without food and drink limited to 50 individuals or less.
Outdoor gatherings with food and drink are limited to 100 people, while a gathering outside where food or drink is not offered or provided is limited to 150.
When the new PHMDC order takes effect, Carr said the hope is that the high school will allow a limited number of fans based on limits to attend games. Practices for the alternate fall season started Feb. 8 for girls swimming, Feb. 22 for volleyball, March 8 for football and girls tennis. Practices for boys and girls cross country are slated for March 15 and boys soccer is set to start practice on March 22.
“We will have more missed class time,” Carr said. “Typically and traditionally, girls golf, tennis and boys soccer start their seasons before the school year starts.”
Carr said the WIAA hasn’t been clear if there will be a state tournament or what the culminating events at the end of the season will look like.