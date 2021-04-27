The WIAA announced the remaining three sites for three alternate fall state tournaments.
The state boys and girls cross country meet will be Saturday, May 8, hosted at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville. Sectional cross country meets are scheduled for this Saturday. Oregon will run in the Stoughton sectional.
In boys soccer, the alternate fall state tournament for Division 1 will be Saturday, May 15, at Kewaskum High School. The Division 2 state tournament on the same day will be at Marian University hosted by St. Mary’s Springs.
The girls golf state tournament is slated for Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18, at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.