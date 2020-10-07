Oregon’s Gabe Pearson was recently named to Wissports.net senior football awards preseason watch list for this season.
Pearson, a defensive end, was named to the WSN Tim Krumrie Award list for the state’s top senior defensive lineman. Pearson had 83 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.
The award is named after Krumrie, a former Mondovi and University of Wisconsin athlete who would go on to star in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, including two Pro Bowl appearances.
Oregon finished 4-6 last year and sixth in the Badger South Conference at 3-4.
The Badger Conference announced on July 30 that league competitions and conference champions will not be crowned this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, many schools in the Badger South Conference like Oregon are pushing the fall season back to spring 2021. The Badger Conference’s 16 schools are spread out across seven counties and seven schools in the conference are in Dane County.
This is also scheduled to be the first year of realignment in the Badger Conference for football, as the conference is being split into Badger Large and Badger Small. Oregon is one of eight schools in the Badger Large, joining Beaver Dam, DeForest, Waunakee, Milton, Watertown, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker.
Both Monroe and Madison Edgewood joined the Rock Valley Conference for football this season. The Monroe Board of Education also approved a plan to have the Cheesemakers play in the Rock Valley Conference for all sports just this school year, citing a need to get games in because of the COVID-19 pandemic.