Luke Palmer, the owner and chief instructor at Infinity Martial Arts in Oregon, has been nominated for the Greatmats National Striking Martial Arts Instructor of the Year award.
Palmer, a fifth-degree black belt, started his martial arts training in 1999. He has been teaching martial arts classes for 17 years.
Ninety-one martial arts instructors representing 29 states are vying for the award. Palmer is one of three instructors nominated in Wisconsin. He joins Frank and Sarah Derrico of Derrico’s Black Belt in Medford and Herb Blue of Total Self Defense LLC in Green Bay.
The award is part of Greatmats’ sixth annual National Award Series, which honors instructors, coaches and trainers who have made a positive impact on their clients and communities.
Palmer has won several world titles as a member of Team Infinity’s World Demo team. Greatmats offers two martial arts instructor awards — one for those that focus on the striking arts and another with a focus on the grappling arts. Striking arts include Karate, Taekwondo, boxing, Muay Thai, Kung Fu.