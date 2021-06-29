When Kevin Bice took over as head coach of the Oregon High School lacrosse team four years ago, expectations weren’t all that high within the program, as the team won its first playoff game.
Those expectations have continued to rise – along with the program’s success – since then. The Panthers finished the 2021 season in the state semifinal game, eventually losing to Waunakee 16-8.
“It’s a big difference from even two years ago, the team that we had (this year) in just the attitude and the mentality toward winning,” Bice said. “It was a huge season for the program, definitely a big season for the team and the kids.”
The Panthers compete in the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation and are members of the Big Badger Conference. They play teams from Verona, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Madison and other cities in Wisconsin.
Oregon finished the season 13-3 overall and 8-2 in conference play. They ended the regular season on an eight game winning streak.
Junior Drew Kessenich finished fifth in scoring across the state with 76 points (53 goals, 23 assists) in 15 games and was named the Big Badger Conference Player of the Year. Freshman goalie Logan Leatherberry had the top save percentage (.735%) and fourth-highest goals against average (2.89) for goalies who played at least five games.
Bice said his team wasn’t able to play or practice throughout the pandemic, so having a season motivated his group this year.
“You could just see everybody’s eyes light up that things were almost back to normal, and just getting to strap it up and go play,” he said. “I always look at the field as our sanctuary and try to talk to the guys about when they get there in between the four lines that are the boundaries of the field, that should be their sanctuary.”
In the playoffs, the fifth-seeded Panthers defeated Waukesha 17-2 in a sectional semifinal game before winning the sectional crown with an 11-6 win over No. 1 seed Middleton on June 14.
Their season ended with the state tournament loss to Waunakee, which was a perfect 10-0 in conference play. After losing just three games in the regular season, Bice said the team appeared to round into form at the right time this year.
“We just hit our stride at the right time, and everything was coming together. We were playing our best lacrosse for the postseason,” Bice said.
The team graduates eight seniors, but Bice said a large group of sophomores and other underclassmen will return for Oregon next season. He has faith in his team after their best postseason run in program history.
“I expect us to compete right at the top of the state, certainly for the near future,” he said.