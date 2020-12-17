The Oregon Tradesmen (8-8) lost both games in a weekend series with the Peoria Mustangs.
The Tradesmen (8-8) lost to the Mustangs 4-2 on Friday, Dec.11, and 6-0 the next night. WIth the two wins, the Mustangs improve to 10-2-1).
Peoria 4, Oregon 2
The Tradesmen fell behind just 3 minutes into the first period when Peoria’s forward Reid Lune found the back of the net.
After a scoreless first period for the Tradesmen, two unanswered goals from Sam VanderHoeven and Jack Sumner gave them a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.
Peoria tacked on three more goals in the third, including an empty netter to take Game 1, 4-2.
Oregon was outshot 36-21 as Cole Garver suffered the loss for the Tradesmen.
Peoria 6, Oregon 0
The Mustangs used six different scorers en route to a victory over the Tradesmen on Saturday, Dec.12.
The Mustangs added one goal in the first, three in the second, and two goals in the final period.
Michael Janke suffered the loss in net for the Tradesmen as Oregon was outshot 39-11.
Even with the sweep, Oregon stays in third place in the NA3HL Central Division.
Oregon will travel to Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 17 to face the Milwaukee Power skaters (4-14).