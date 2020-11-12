In a battle for first place in the NA3HL Central Division, the Oregon Tradesmen (5-4) were swept in this weekend’s series by Rochester (8-0), losing 5-2 on Friday, Nov. 6, and 4-0 the next night.
Rochester 5, Tradesmen 2
The Tradesmen faced their toughest battle of the year this weekend, traveling to play the undefeated Rochester Grizzlies on Nov. 6.
The Grizzlies got on the board first in the first period, but Carter Stobb quickly answered with a goal of his own at the 12 minute, 20 second mark. Rochester then stole the lead back on a power-play goal with 7:58 remaining in the first period. Just before the end of the first intermission, Parker Severson tied the game 2-2 with his eighth goal of the season.
From there on, it was all Grizzlies as they scored three unanswered goals, with one coming in the second period and two more in the third. The Grizzlies outshot the Tradesmen 40-21 for the game, as Oregon goalie Hunter Adams recorded 35 saves.
Rochester 4, Tradesmen 0
Rochester again came out and scored in the first period on Saturday, Nov. 7, to go up 1-0 at the 6:05 mark. It stayed that way until the second period, when the Grizzlies added three more goals to make it 4-0.
Adams had 38 saves on goal as the Tradesmen were outshot, 42-14.
Next up, the Tradesmen will play the St. Louis Jr. Blues (2-4-1) in a weekend series starting Friday, Nov. 13. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County, both games will be played at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo in Monroe.