The Oregon Tradesmen swept two games from the Peoria Mustangs last weekend to stay on top in the Northern American Hockey League’s Central Division.
The Tradesmen skated to a 6-2 win over the Mustangs on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Janesville Ice Arena. On the next day, the Tradesmen battled back from a three-goal deficit to slip by the Mustangs in overtime 4-3.
Oregon (4-1) is tied with the Rochester Grizzlies in the point standings atop the Central Division with eight.
Oregon 6, Peoria 2
Oregon’s Parker Stevenson netted a hat trick in leading the Tradesmen to a win Friday night to start the series. Sam VanderHoeven racked up two goals and three assists and Jacob Best posted five assists.
The Tradesmen opened the scoring with Severson scoring a power-play goal on assists from VanderHoeven and Best at 16:54 in the first period.
Oregon then broke the game open with three goals in the second period. Severson scored his first goal on passes by Best and VanderHoeven at the 7:15 mark. About a minute later, Dylan Dent scored on assists by Brawen Pollett and Gunnar Schiffmann to give the Tradesmen a 3-0 lead. Moments after a goal by the Mustangs, VanderHoeven scored at 11:06 to extend the Tradesmens’ lead to 4-1.
Both Severson and VanderHoeven then tacked on goals in a 5-minute stretch to open the third period. Oregon goaltender Hunter Adams had 27 saves.
Oregon 4, Peoria 3, OT
Best scored a game-winning goal at the 2:35 mark in overtime to lift the Tradesmen to a second straight win over the Mustangs on Oct. 17 at the Janesville Ice Arena.
For the second consecutive game, Peoria outshot Oregon, 35-32, but the Tradesmen came up in key moments.
The winning goal by Best came on passes from Severson and Dent. The game-winning goal capped a three-goal rally by the Tradesmen.
Peoria scored three goals in the first period to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Oregon’s Devin Hays scored late in the first to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 3-1.
Schiffmann scored at 8:52 in the second period on assists from Hays and Best. It only took 28 more seconds and the Tradesmen tied it 3-3 on Hay’s goal on passes from Ethan McCormack and Abe Laggis.
Adams posted 32 saves for Oregon.