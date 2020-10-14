The Oregon Tradesmen (2-1) suffered the franchise’s first loss this weekend as they fell to the Wausau Riverwolves, 2-0 at Marathon Park on Friday, Oct. 9.
Issac Wickersheim gave the Riverwolves (1-1) a 1-0 lead in the second period and Max Beste added another goal in the third period to make it a final of 2-0.
Wausau goalie Joseph La Forge was the player of the game as he was a perfect 55 of 55 on save attempts behind the net. Oregon goalie Leo Lapata suffered the loss, turning back 17 of the 19 shots on net.
The Tradesmen have a pair of night games this weekend against the Peoria Mustangs — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct 17.