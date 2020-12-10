The Oregon Tradesmen (8-6) traveled to Missouri last weekend, where they split a two games with the St. Louis Jr Blues (5-5-1) to remain in third place in the NA3HL’s Central Division. The Tradesmen defeated St. Louis 5-2 Friday, Dec. 4, followed by a 4-2 loss on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Oregon 5, St. Louis 2
The Tradesmen kicked off the weekend with a 5-2 win on Friday at the iceZone in Hazelwood, Missouri.
Sam VanderHoeven found the back of the net early as he scored his first of two goals on the night to make it a 1-0 lead.
Oregon took that lead into the second period, where they piled on three goals. Jacob Best got the scoring started 20 seconds in with his fourth of the season. St. Louis forward, Vinny Servizzi made it a one score game just under 3 minutes later to make it 2-1. The Tradesmen then answered with three unanswered goals to win, 5-2. VanderHoeven scored twice while Jack Sumner scored his first goal of the season.
Cole Garver recorded the win in net for the Tradesmen, making 18 saves on 20 shots.
St. Louis 4, Oregon 2
St. Louis got on the board first as Servizzi scored his second goal of the weekend to make it 1-0 early.
After a scoreless first period for the Tradesmen, Drew Robertson tied the game with his first goal of the season, seven minutes into the second period.
The Blues scored three more times in the third, including another Servizzi score for his third goal of the weekend. VanderHoeven found the net for the third time in the series to hand the Tradesmen a 4-2 loss.
Goaltender Hunter Adams suffered the loss for the Tradesmen as he had 26 saves. Oregon outshot the Blues 34-30 as Blues goalie Owen Carlson got the win, making 32 saves.
Oregon will take on the Peoria Mustangs (8-2) for a battle for second place in a two-game series starting Friday, Dec.11, in Peoria, Illinois.