The Oregon Tradesmen will drop the puck to open the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the North American 3 Hockey League.
The Tradesmen, a NA3HL Tier 3 junior hockey team in its first season, will host the Wausau RiverWolves at the Janesville Ice Arena. The team is set to play a shortened 40-game season getting a later start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first road game for Oregon is scheduled against the Milwaukee Power at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Ozaukee Ice Arena.
The longest homestand of five games is scheduled to start with back-to-back games at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-15 against the St. Louis Junior Blues at the Oregon Ice Arena. The Tradesmen will then play two games against the Rochester Grizzlies on Nov. 20-21 and are scheduled to end the homestand against the Wausau RiverWolves on Nov. 28.
In December, Oregon faces a five-game road trip, visiting the St. Louis Junior Blues for back-to-back games Dec. 5-6. The Tradesmen then play two straight against the Peoria Mustangs before ending the road trip at the Milwaukee Power on Dec. 17 at the Ozaukee Ice Center.
The Tradesmen are owned by Madison Hockey Partners LLC, which is backed by Janesville Jets owner Bill McCoshen, Eric Petersen, Ben Cowan and Larry Clemens. The group has revived a dormant NA3HL team, the Evansville (IN) Junior Thunderbolts, that folded after the 2018-19 season.
Oregon Ice Arena previously housed the league’s Wisconsin Whalers, who moved to Wyoming in 2019.
Don Babineau will serve as the Tradesmen’s head coach. He was the coach and general manager of the Coulee Region Chill last season and previously coached the Euless (TX) Stars.
Clemens, the varsity boys hockey coach at Oregon High School, will be the goalie coach, the same position he’s held with Janesville since the team’s inception in 2009. Cowan is the team’s vice president.