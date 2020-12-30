The Oregon Tradesmen (9-8) won against the Milwaukee Power 5-3 on Thursday, Dec.17.
The Tradesmen got off to the early lead as left-wing forward Jack Sumner put the junior hockey team up 1-0 eight minutes into the first period.
A minute into the second period,left-wing forward Gunnar Schiffman made his first score of the game, which put the Tradesmen up 2-0. Milwaukee Power then responded by netting two goals within the span of five minutes, to tie the game 2-2.
The game stayed tied until nine minutes remained in the third period. That’s when right-wing forward Jason Tenezaca put the Tradesmen up for good with his first goal of the season. Tenezaca added another goal well before the final buzzer, and Schiffman put the Power away with an empty netter to make it a 5-3 final.
Tradesmen goalie Hunter Adams had 35 saves on the night.
The Tradesmen are on a three-week break, as they put skates back on the ice on Friday, Jan. 8, where they will play the Power again as the first game of 2021.