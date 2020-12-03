The Oregon Tradesmen (7-5) used seven different goal scorers as they beat the Wausau RiverWolves 7-0 on Saturday, Nov. 28 at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo in Monroe.
Wausau dropped to 2-8 and were shut out for the second time this season.
Payton Stauffacher got Oregon on the board first with his first score of the season with an assist from Sam VanderHoeven. Only 35 seconds later, Henry Slager put the Tradesmen up 2-0, who also netted his first goal of the year.
In the second period, Oregon was able to knock in three more goals when Parker Severson, Brent Edmonson, and Zane Van Zeeland found the back of the net.
Dylan Dent and Devin Hays scored the remaining two goals in the third as Oregon was able to complete the shutout with Michael Janke making all 31 saves.
Oregon is set to face the St. Louis Jr. Blues (4-4-1-0) for a weekend series starting Saturday Dec. 5 at the practice facility of the NHL St. Louis Blues in Hazelwood, Missouri.