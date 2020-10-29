The Oregon Ice Arena stil is serving the community in small groups of skaters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On-ice practice sessions, Learning to Skate classes and Wisconsin Hockey Development minicamps are ongoing at the arena.
On Ice Promotions co-owner Larry Clemens, who also serves as the Oregon boys hockey coach, handles the management and scheduling of ice time.
The OIA is considered one full field according to Dane County health officials, so groups on each half of the ice are limited to 10 skaters or less and social distancing is expected on the ice.
“There really is a demand for ice time to get all of the groups on the ice,” Clemens said. “Ice time is geared toward individual skills and development instead of playing competitive games.”
Skaters who have a cough, fever or shortness of breath are reminded not to come to the rink. Hockey players have been asked to come to the OIA already dressed for practice skill sessions, except for having to lace-up skates. Skaters are not required to wear masks on the ice.
But, Clemens said as soon as players leave the ice, they are required to wear a mask. Coaches on the bench are also required to wear masks and there are no interchanges allowed on the ice between the two practicing groups.
“It’s always a challenge at first to get used to the new normal,” Clemens said.
The arena is also recommending that skaters wash their hands with warm water as they enter. The use of locker rooms has been scaled back, but the doors are always open for players to put on their skates. Hand sanitizer is spread out in the arena.
Clemens said the OIA has not opened its concession stand because they didn’t want players to congregate after a practice session.
“We want to make it a quick turnaround,” he said.
Learn to Skate classes in smaller groups are still being hosted Sundays from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.
The Wisconsin Hockey Development Inc. continues conducting three-hour minicamps with small groups of players on some Saturdays. The minicamps teach skating, edgework, working on the proper technique using bodyweight routines to enhance movements, stick handling, passing and shooting. Coaches also occasionally have chalk talks with players about skills and strategies.
“The challenge is that in other counties they are allowed to play competitive games,” Clemens said. “We have to do what we can within the restrictions to have skill development.”
The Oregon Tradesmen, a North American 3 Hockey League Central Division team, is off to a 4-1 start. The Tradesmen haven’t played a home game in Oregon yet. Instead, the team has played its home games at the Janesville Ice Arena until Dane County restrictions are lifted and they can play a home game at the OIA.
“We brought the team in to benefit the community and niot play somewhere else,” he said. “We are trying to see what we can do to play safely here. It’s out of our hands now. Hopefully, we will be able to play later after November.”
Clemens said when the Tradesmen get approval from the county to play home games at the OIA, he’s uncertain if fans will be allowed to attend.