When Oregon Tradesmen owner Bill McCoshen was looking for a new head coach for his North American 3 Hockey League team earlier this month, he made just one phone call to fill the opening.
After watching Eric Fenton guide the Janesville Jr. Jets 18U team to a national championship this spring and working together for the last 10 years or so, McCoshen had his guy.
Fenton had mentioned to McCoshen during that tournament run that he was looking to get into coaching full-time. The Tradesmen at that time had already hired a new head coach in Steve Sabo, but the deal fell apart after Sabo wouldn’t be able to be in Oregon this summer due to his business.
"When the timing wasn't gonna work out with Sabo, (Fenton) was the only guy I called because I knew he was interested in being a head coach, he's not far away – he's from Milwaukee – and he's got an incredible resume,” McCoshen said.
That resume comes with plenty of experience.
Fenton, a Maine native, was drafted in the 10th round of the 1988 NHL Draft and went on to win a national championship with the University of Maine in 1993. Later that year he signed with the Portland Pirates, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals.
He played for future Jack Adams Award winner Barry Trotz, currently the head coach of the New York Islanders in the NHL, winning the Calder Cup. He didn’t play in the playoffs due to an injury.
Fenton said his most valued mentor was former Maine University head coach Red Gendron, who died in April after a medical emergency. He said he tries to copy some of the things Gendron did every day.
Fenton bounced around the minor leagues, eventually ending up in Milwaukee with the Milwaukee Admirals of the International Hockey League. He met his wife in Milwaukee and retired, moving to the city full-time. Fenton said he turned down a coaching job in the professional ranks to spend more time with his wife, who was pregnant with twins.
With his kids in college, he’s ready to give full-time hockey another go at 51.
"It's pretty surreal,” he said of being a full-time coach. “I've been contacted by coaches and friends that I haven't heard from for a long time, so it was pretty cool to get that. Players that I played college with have reached out. So it's pretty cool.”
He said his three priorities in Oregon will be to recruit, develop and promote his players.
Fenton described himself as a “culture” guy, saying he hopes to instill proper habits and let the players play. His four pillars as a coach require his players to work hard, work smart, be a team player and have a good attitude, he said.
If players do that, it makes Fenton’s job easier, he said. He strives to stay away from inserting himself into the games and prioritizes the guys on the ice.
“If I make it about me and not them, it doesn’t work,” he said.
In today’s world, coaches can’t get away with screaming at players and having all the power because it doesn’t allow players to feel valued or give them ownership in the process, Fenton said.
Knowing that the team’s new bench boss can communicate with today’s athletes is a big reason McCoshen hired Fenton. Seeing him create a winning atmosphere with the Jr. Jets team went a long way, McCoshen explained.
"He had kids that really never got to practice together and won a national championship,” McCoshen said. “That says a lot about his ability to teach things both on a whiteboard and in the locker room that they didn't get a chance to necessarily practice prior to their games."
Fenton said he will spend the next few weeks preparing for the season and going through his current roster. The team will have to add pieces to fill out the team, and he looks forward to the process of making it come together.
Effort and culture is the priority, he said, but make no qualms about it. Fenton is here to build a winner.
"There's only one team that wins the last game of the year,” he said, “and that's what I want is to be on that team that wins the last game of the year."