Oregon Tradesmen defenseman Luke Mckinch verbally committed to play hockey at Hope College next year.
Mckinch is a 6 foot, 1 inch 180-pound defenseman who has played two seasons in the North American 3 Hockey League — one with the Oregon Tradesmen and one with the Rochester Grizzlies. In 16 games with the Tradesmen, Mckinch has one goal and three assists.
The Tradesmen are 9-8 and will play the Milwaukee Power at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, at the Ozaukee Ice Center. The game against Milwaukee on Friday begins a seven-game three-week stretch.
Oregon trails the Rochester Grizzlies (16-3) and Peoria Mustangs (13-3) in the NA3HL Central division.
Tradesmen forward Gunnar Schiffmann, a St. Germain native, was named the NA3HL Central Division Star of the Week for Dec. 15-20.
The divisional stars of the week presented by Bauer Hockey are awards given each week of the regular season to the top-performing players in each of the five divisions of the NA3HL as nominated by their head coaches.
After being held scoreless since Oct. 2, Schiffmann erupted for two goals and two assists to lead the Tradesmen to a 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Power on Dec. 17. It marked his first multi-point game since a four-point effort in the season debut.
Schiffmann has 11 points (three goals and eight assists) in 16 games this season.