Oregon resident John Gaschke missed the cut at the 100th annual Wisconsin State Open on Wednesday Aug. 19, at the Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa.
Gaschke was unable to advance in the tournament as he was done after day 2 of the event. He shot 19-over par 299 (9-over round one and 10-over round two) which missed the cut at 9-over. Gaschke birdied No. 5 in the second round. He finished the event with one birdie, 18 pars and 18 bogeys.
For the year, Gaschke ranks 45th in the WPGA money list standings. In nine money list events this year, he has one second place finish, two third place finishes and five top-10 finishes. He has made the cut in four of those events.
Harrison Ott won the tournament shooting 10 -under par 270.