The middle distance runners and sprinters for the Oregon girls track team turned in a series of season-best times at the Paul Frank Invitational on Friday, June 4, in Sun Prairie.
The Panthers finished last in the six-team invitational, but set season-best times in the 400 and 1,600 relays.
“We tried to put all of our relays together on Friday because for conference we try to load up the individual events,” Oregon girls track coach Ned Lease said.
Three days before the invitational in Sun Prairie, the Panthers finished second place in a Badger South Conference quad at Watertown. Milton clipped the Panthers 89-80 for the team title. Watertown took third (52), and Fort Atkinson placed last (49).
Sun Prairie
The Panthers had two of the top-five runners in the 800-meter run in the Paul Frank Invitational June 4 in Sun Prairie.
Oregon junior Grace Riedl finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 30.34 seconds. Senior Halle Bush took fifth in the same event (2:36.17).
“Grace is staying at that 2:30 and hopefully she will drop more time in the next week,” Lease said.
The Panthers’ 400 relay team of Addie Peters, junior Cerah Egwuonwu, Samantha Schmitt and freshman Emma Schell took second (53.24), 0.21 of a second behind Verona.
Oregon junior Bree Wannebo took second in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet and fifth in the dissus (83-0).
“I don’t think she will set many more personal bests without breaking the school record,” Lease said.
The best throw by Wannebo in the shot put is 37-10, and the school record is 38-6 ½.
Freshman teammate Sophie Herweijer ran a personal best 27.38 seconds to finish third in the 200.
Lease said Herweijer has cut two seconds off her 200 time in the past few weeks.
The Panthers’ 1,600 relay team finished third (4:18.82). Oregon junior Cerah Egwuonwu took fourth in the 100 (13.27) and fourth in the long jump with a season-best 16-8. She also ran a season-best 13.1 in the preliminaries of the 100.
“We have been working on her starts out of the blocks and she’s got faster the last couple of weeks,” Lease said. “This week (at conference) the goal is to manage the trials and finals. It was a good dress rehearsal for her.”
Senior Julia Hutchinson took fourth in the 1,600 (5:52.92).
Sophomore Ashley Wolfe finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.23) and Junior Caroline Kruase placed sixth in the discus (82-7).
Watertown
Oregon won three events en route to taking second place in the Watertown quad on June 1.
Oregon senior Isabella Nowka won the 300 hurdles (50.78). The Panthers’ 800 relay team of Herweijer, Scmitt, freshman Anna Johnson and Wolfe finished first with a time of 1:53.66. Herweijer teamed with Nowka, Claudia Schwartz and Avery Simpson to win the 1,600 relay (4:28.83).
Schell took second in the 100 (13.72) and second in the 200 (28.76). Freshman Anna Johnson finished second in the 100 hurdles (17.90).
In the field events, Wannebo took second in the shot put (36-7) and senior Kirsten Oppliger placed second in the high jump (4-6). Egwuonwu took third in the long jump (14-4) and Simpson placed third in the triple jump (29-4 ½).