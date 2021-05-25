The Oregon High School girls track and field team used a combination of strong distance running and hurdle finishes to come away with a win in a Friday, May 21, invitational meet at Lake Geneva Badger High School.
Junior Grace Reidl won the 800-meter race with a time of 2 minutes, 30 seconds, and sophomore teammate Dasha Vorontsov won the mile race in 5:33.51 and the 3,200-meter race in 12:11.17.
Junior Amelia Hermanson also scored points for the Panthers in the 1,600 and 3,200 events, finishing third in the mile with a 5:54.78 and third in the two mile with a time of 12:41.52.
Success in the distance events didn’t stop in the relays, as Oregon won both the 1,600 relay (4:22.02) and 3,200 relay (10:46.53) races.
In the 100 hurdles, senior Isabella Nowka took first place with a time of 17.89 seconds. She placed third in the 300 hurdles just behind teammate Ashley Wolfe.
Wolfe, a sophomore, finished with a personal-best time of 51.73 seconds.
Bree Wannebo, a junior, won the shot put competition with a throw of 37 feet, 2.25 inches.