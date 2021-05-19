The Oregon High School girls track team displayed its talent in the sprint events in the DeForest double dual on Friday, May 14, in DeForest.
The Panthers won five events to finish second place with 58 points, 9.5 points behind champion DeForest. Oregon was coming off a season-opening nonconference dual at Sun Prairie on Tuesday, May 11, where the Panthers won three events.
DeForest quad
Three of the four events Oregon won were sprint races.
Emma Schell won the 200-meter dash (29.18 seconds) and took second in the 100 (13.67). Senior Halle Bush won the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 7.11 seconds. Schell teamed with Samantha Schmitt, Addie Peters and Cerah Egwuonwu to take second in the 400 relay (54.63).
Sophomore Dasha Vorontsov finished first in the 3,200 (12:12.56) and Bre Wannebo won the shot put (36 feet, 3 inches). Wannebo added a second-place
finish in the discus (83-0).
Oregon junior Isabella Nowka took second in the 100 hurdles (18.12). Senior Julia Hutchinson took second in the 1,600 (5:45.29). Bush teamed with Teagan Phillips, Ashley Wolfe, Grace Riedl to take second in the 1,600 relay (4:22.44).
DeForest edged Oregon for the title 67.5-58. Mount Horeb took third (33.5) and Sauk Prairie finished last (27).
Sun Prairie
In a season-opening dual meet against Sun Prairie, Oregon won three of the 17 events.
Oregon junior Bree Wannebo won the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 4½ inches. Freshman Anna Johnson won the 100 high hurdles (18.17).