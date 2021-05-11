The Oregon High School girls track and field team will be led by its distance runners, something coach Ned Lease said is a welcomed change.
After multiple girls competed in the state championship cross country race on Saturday, May 8, Lease said the team is ready to go.
“It’s one of the things you worry about in any other year. You kind of worry about what those kids have been doing over the winter, what shape they are going to come in like, especially in the events that take that aerobic base,” he said.
“But this is one of those years where they’ll roll right in from cross country right into the track stuff. So we’re excited.”
After having some time off due to the pandemic, Lease said there are a lot of unknowns with his team. But he said he hopes his team is ready to compete.
“Now my mentality that we have a season is let’s go for it,” he said. “We’re trying to win the conference, we’re gonna try and win the state meet. That’s our motivation.”
In the field events, junior Bree Wannebo is expected to lead the Panthers after qualifying for the state meet in shot put as a freshman. Lease said Wannebo is inching toward the school record.
“She’s picking up right where she left off, if not better,” he said. “We’ve got some big expectations there.”
Early testing shows his team could be strong, but it’s hard to tell for sure until they compete in a real meet, Lease said.
“There’s a lot to be excited about, especially kids that were going to be freshmen last year or are freshmen this year, but we just don’t know,” he said.
The team opens the season on Thursday, May 13 with a dual meet at Sun Prairie before heading to DeForest the following day for a triangular with Monona Grove and DeForest.