When Bree Wannebo left the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in 2019 with an 18th place finish in the shot put, her coach Ned Lease knew it was just the beginning for the Oregon High School freshman.
Despite losing her sophomore season to COVID-19, Wannebo showed that she has continued to progress as a thrower, earning a podium finish with a sixth place throw of 38 feet, 8.5 inches at the 2021 state meet at UW-La Crosse on Saturday, June 26.
It was just under her school record throw of 40 feet, 2.5 inches, which came at this year’s sectional meet. Lease said her performance at state was impressive given the continued rainfall throughout the day.
La Crosse set its daily record for rainfall on June 26 with 2.77 inches.
“She threw her second best and it was a torrential downpour the entire time. She went out there and competed, and I know she's happy. She should be happy,” Lease said.
He said Wannebo is also “under-satisfied” because she is a competitor and wants to be closer to the top spot, adding that he expects her to continue pushing for that next season as a senior.
The Panthers had been tinkering with the 1,600-meter relay team this season hoping to find the right group of four girls to compete at state. With juniors Teagan Phillips and Grace Riedl working with seniors Halle Bush and Isaella Nowka, Lease said the group peaked at the state meet.
Phillips got things started for the Panthers before handing the baton off to Bush, who gave it to Nowka. Riedl closed the relay, good for 18th place in 4 minutes, 12.03 seconds.
"I knew the girls were gonna do a great job once Teagan took the lead down just a fantastic first leg,” Lease said. “(Bush) made a great cut and ran a great leg, and then it’s gonna take me a while to forget Isabel Nowka coming around the first turn. Because she just got out so fantastic and just separated herself from the rest of the competition.”
Oregon beat both Stoughton and Fort Atkinson in the event, something that has been a target for the relay team in each of its meets this season.
“Just to be able to put it together and beat those teams that had beaten us time in and time out earlier in the season, especially when it counts the most at state, they all exceeded expectations, and it just feels so good,” Lease said.
The Panthers got a 21st place finish out of its 3,200-meter relay team of Bush, Riedl, junior Amelia Hermanson and senior Clara Hughes in 10:28.95. Onalaska won the event in 9:10.34.
Especially on a wet day such as Saturday, it’s an easy event to fall behind in, Lease said.
“The four by eight is just so hard to get people to stay consistent, because the more steps there are in the race, there’s more opportunities to make a bad step or a good step or good step, bad step,” he said.
Hughes said while the team didn’t get a top finish, she thought earning a trip to state was the highlight of her high school track career.
"I thought everyone raced really well, and everyone did our best,” she said. “We were seeded low, but we hit higher than our seed, and that was everyone's goal."