The Oregon girls track and field team won five events in a triangular meet against Monona Grove and Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, May 25, in Oregon.
Junior Grace Riedl won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 31.55 seconds. She took second in the 1,600-meter run (5:41.60). The Panthers’ 3,200 relay team of Halle Bush, Mari Ceaca Villa, Reni Emmerich and Amelia Hermanson won the 3,200 relay (11:22.14).
Bush teamed with Teagan Phillips, Isabella Nowka and Riedl to win the 1,600 relay (4:22.40). The Panthers’ 400 relay team of Addie Peters, Cearah Egwuonwu, Samantha Schmiott and Emma Schell took first (54.39).
Junior Bree Wannebo won the shot put (36 feet, 6 ¼ inches). Egwuonwu took second in the 100 (13.88) and Hermanson placed second in the 3,200 (12:45.90).