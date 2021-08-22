The Oregon girls tennis team earned eight victories at a quadrangular on Thursday, Aug. 19, at DeForest High School.
The Panthers tied with the host Norskies with eight victories. Both Sheboygan North and Sauk Prairie picked up 13 victories at the quadrangular.
The No. 4 singles flight for Oregon went undefeated on the day. Anna Martin beat DeForest’s Sophia Golliher 6-2, 6-1. Martin also topped Sauk Prairie’s Emilia Pape 6-3, 6-2. Lucy Noremacher played at the fourth singles flight against Sheboygan North’s Dana Yedica, earning a hard-fought 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (4) victory.
At No. 1 singles, Ella Peotter picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win against DeForest’s Joanna Wells. Elena Behdad found a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Sheboygan North’s Liz Jelenik at No. 3 singles.
Oregon earned three doubles victories on Thursday.
Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles against DeForest’s Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock. Also against DeForest, Katherine Stoneman and Kristelle Sommers (No. 3 doubles) triumphed by a score of 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (5). Wirtz and Yeakley made it two wins on the day with a 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (14) victory over Sauk Prairie’s Faith Holler and Lauren Frey.
Waunakee 7, Oregon 0
Oregon lost to Waunakee in a season-opening dual Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Ripp Park in Waunakee.
The No. 2 doubles team of Kimberly Urban and Anna Johnson took their match to three sets, but ultimately fell 6-0, 4-6, 10-6 to the Warriors’ Sophie Schnaubelt and Anna Loken.
At the top singles flight, Peotter won seven games in a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Claire Jaeger. The Panthers’ Stephanie Lo was defeated by Gretchen Lee 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, the same losing line for Anna Martin at No. 4 singles.
Waunakee’s Ely Liu won a 6-4, 7-5 match at the third singles flight.
At No. 1 doubles, the Oregon duo of Wirtz and Yeakley fell 6-0, 6-2 to Danielle Rogers and Caitlin Grommon. Sommers and Stoneman won one game at No. 3 doubles to earn a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Waunakee’s Lexi Opsahl and Simmone Nowinski.