The Oregon High School girls tennis team swept all three of its doubles matches on Tuesday, March 23, to knock off Monroe 5-2.
The Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Jordan Streiff and junior Staphanie Lo defeated Monroe’s Bella Brunton and Melena Brunton 6-4, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Oregon junior Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley clipped the Cheesemakers’ Sydney Conway and Bre Giasson 6-2, 7-6 (5). The Panthers’ senior duo of Andrea Bennett and Gabriela VanderWegen at No. 3 doubles edged Monroe’s Maddy Wels and Morgan Johnson 6-4, 5-7, 10-5.
The Panthers also won two singles matches. At No. 2 singles, junior Elena Behdad cruised by Monroe’s Cecily Burch 6-2, 6-0. Oregon senior Anna Martin defeated the Cheesemakers’ Allison Wunschel 6-4, 6-2.