The Oregon girls tennis team swept Milton, 7-0, in the Badger Challenge on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Oregon High School.
Matches were cut short because of inclement weather.
At the top singles flight, Ella Peotter beat Milton’s Amanda Cudziovic 6-0, 6-0. Stephanie Lo earned a 6-1, 5-1 victory against Romy Khoury. Anna Martin (No. 3 singles) and Lucy Nonemacher (No. 4 singles) earned wins of 6-0, 3-3 and 6-4, 2-2, respectively.
In doubles action, Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley teamed up for a 6-2, 2-2 win at the top flight versus Natalie Niemeyer and Abby Kueng. At No. 2 doubles, the pair of Anna Johnson and Kimberly Urban topped Holly Garber and Ameila Urbik to win 6-3, 4-0.
Katherine Stoneman and Sydney Zurkawik beat out Ava Senger and Kate Bucklin 6-0, 5-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Monroe doubles
The Panthers finished second at a doubles tournament hosted by Monroe on Monday, Aug. 24. Baraboo won the tourney with 13 victories, while Oregon earned runner-up honors with eight wins. Host Monroe finished with five wins, while Milton collected one victory.