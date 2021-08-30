The Oregon girls tennis team topped Madison East, 7-0, and McFarland, 4-3, but lost to Tomah, 5-2, during a quadrangular on Friday, Aug. 27, at Madison East High School.
Against Madison East, No. 1 singles player Ella Peotter swept Elsa Marley 6-0, 6-0. Stephanie Lo collected a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles against Maria Brennan. Elena Behdad (No. 3 singles) and Mary Jo Sommers (No. 4 singles) earned 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-0 wins, respectively.
At No. 1 doubles, Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley beat Tess McGlenn and Sitara Ihlenfield by a score of 6-2, 6-2. Kimberly Urban and Anna Martin were winners at No. 2 doubles against Daniella Buhler Vale and Caitlyn Foster by a score of 6-1, 6-1. Katherine Stoneman and Sydney Zurawik won at No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-1.
Peotter (No. 1 singles) and Behdad (No. 3 singles) both won singles matches against McFarland with wins of 6-1, 6-4 and 6-2, 6-2, respectively. Wirtz and Yeakley (No. 1 doubles) and Urban and Martin (No. 2 doubles) also took home wins against McFarland.
The Panthers won two doubles matches against Tomah.
At the top doubles flight, Wirtz and Yeakley lost just three games on their way to a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Macy Arch and Emma Larson. Stoneman and Zurawik earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 3 doubles against Anna Lord and Gwyn Roberston.
Oregon 7, Milton 0
Oregon swept Milton in the Badger Challenge on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Oregon High School.
Matches were cut short because of inclement weather.
At the top singles flight, Peotter beat Milton’s Amanda Cudziovic 6-0, 6-0. Lo earned a 6-1, 5-1 victory against Romy Khoury. Anna Martin (No. 3 singles) and Lucy Nonemacher (No. 4 singles) earned wins of 6-0, 3-3 and 6-4, 2-2, respectively.
In doubles action, Wirtz and Yeakley teamed up for a 6-2, 2-2 win at the top flight versus Natalie Niemeyer and Abby Kueng. At No. 2 doubles, the pair of Johnson and Urban topped Holly Garber and Ameila Urbik to win 6-3, 4-0.
Stoneman and Zurawik beat out Ava Senger and Kate Bucklin 6-0, 5-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Monroe doubles
The Panthers finished second at a doubles tournament hosted by Monroe on Monday, Aug. 24. Baraboo won the tourney with 13 victories, while Oregon earned runner-up honors with eight wins. Host Monroe finished with five wins, while Milton collected one victory.