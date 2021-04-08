The Oregon High School girls tennis team picked up two wins from its top two doubles teams, but lost a Badger South Conference match at Stoughton 5-2 on Saturday, April 3.
The Vikings avenged a season-opening loss to Badger South rival Panthers.
Oregon’s No. 1 doubles team of Jordan Streiff and Stephanie Lo defeated Stoughton’s Lexi Abing and Mikayla Wheeler at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, the Panthers’ Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley cruised by the Vikings’ Catelyn Jasulke and Sierra Bergman 6-1, 6-1.
The Vikings swept all four singles matches. Goetz at No. 1 singles defeated Oregon’s Ellie Koopman 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Stoughton’s Angela Hark beat Oregon’s Elena Behdad 6-0, 6-3.
The Vikings’ Shannon Gibbons at No. 3 singles defeated Oregon’s Anna Martin 6-2 7-6 (6). At No. 4 singles, the Vikings’ Eve Wevley clipped the Panthers’ Kimberly Urban 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Stoughton’s No. 3 doubles team of Lauren Model and Jordan Bellisle edged Oregon’s Andrea Bennett and Gabriela VanderWegen 6-3, 7-5.