Ellie Koopman has waited more than a year to play No. 1 singles for the Oregon High School girls tennis team.
Koopman, a senior, is making the jump from No. 3 to No. 1 singles this season and is one of three starters back for Oregon. Coach Joan Mohr said Koopman has a power serve and is good at hitting ground strokes.
Two other starters returning for the Panthers are senior Jordan Streiff and junior Ella Wirtz. Strieff is playing No. 1 doubles one year after playing No. 2 doubles last year. Wirtz has made the jump from No. 3 doubles to No. 2 doubles.
Mohr said Strieff is a solid team player with strong ground strokes and hustle, while Wirtz is quick and a strong player at the net.
Wirtz teamed with Emma Yeakley in the first match against Stoughton on Friday, March 19. At No. 3 doubles, Oregon used Andrea Bennett and Gabriela VanderWegen in the first match against the Vikings.
Oregon is coming off an eighth-place finish in the Badger Conference Tournament last year. Oregon took fourth in the Badger South with 17 points, behind Monona Grove (34), Madison Edgewood (29) and Watertown (20).
Three newcomers make up three-fourths of the Panthers singles lineup -- freshman Ella Peotter at No. 2 singles, junior Elena Behdad (No. 3 singles) and junior Anna Martin (No. 4 singles).
Mohr said Peotter is a smart and consistent player who places shots really well.
The Oregon singles lineup is untested, but Mohr likes the athleticism they have displayed.
“She is quick on the court, reads opponents and moves well,” Mohr said of Martin.