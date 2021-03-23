With just two doubles players back from the Oregon High School girls tennis team from the 2019 season, there may have been some questions about the doubles lineup heading into the season.
Oregon rose to the occasion and swept all three doubles matches to knock off Badger South Conference rival Stoughton 5-2 on Friday, March 19, in the season opener at Four Lakes Athletic Club in Elkhorn.
Jordan Strieff and Stephanie Lo at No. 1 doubles defeated Stoughton’s Mikayla Wheeler and Catelyn Jasulke 7-5, 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, the Panthers’ Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley defeated the Vikings’ Sierra Berman and Lauren Model 6-1, 6-3.
The Panthers’ No. 3 doubles team of Andrea Bennett and Gabriela VanderWegen outlasted Stoughton’s Jordan Bellisle and Alison Sankbei 6-4, 6-3.
Oregon won two tiebreakers in singles matches that proved critical in the season-opening victory over the Vikings. At No. 2 singles, Oregon’s Ella Peotter defeated Stoughton’s Zosia Diede 6-2, 7-6 (2), while at No. 4 singles, Anna Martin edged the Vikings’ Shannon Gibbons 6-4, 7-6 (5).