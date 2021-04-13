All three doubles teams for the Oregon High School girls tennis team along with Ella Peotter at No. 2 singles advanced from the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton subsectional to the sectional.
The Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team of Jordan Strieff and Stephanie Lo received the top seed and received a bye to the sectional. The other sectional qualifiers for the Panthers are the No. 2 doubles team of Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley and the No. 3 doubles team of Gabriela VanderWegen and Kimberly Urban.
Stoughton subsectional
The Panthers displayed their strength in doubles in the Stoughton subsectional on April 12 at Stoughton High School.
Wirtz and Yeakley at No. 2 doubles defeated Edgerton’s Isabella Gilmour and Karyle Smrecek 6-1, 6-3. At No. 3 doubles, VanderWegen and Urban clipped Stoughton’s Jordan Bellisle and Lauren Model 6-3, 7-5.
Peotter rolled to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Stoughton’s Angela Hark at No. 2 singles.
Oregon senior ELlie Koopman lost to Edgerton’s Johanna Rusch 6-1, 6-1. The Panthers’ Elena Behdad at No. 3 singles breezed by Monroe’s Alison Wunschel 6-0, 6-0. SHe then lost to Verona sophomore Zoe Qureshi 6-1, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, the Panthers’ Anna Martin defeated Edgerton’s Anantza Rojas Ceron 6-1, 6-0. Then she lost to Verona senior Hannah Bertrand 6-0, 6-2.
Verona 5, Oregon 2
The Panthers won two of three doubles matches in the regular season finale against Verona on April 10.
The Oregon No. 1 doubles team of Strieff and Lo defeated Verona’s Morgan Kreuser and Julia Huseth in three sets 7-6 (7), 6-7, 10-6.
The Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team of Wirtz and Yeakley defeated the Wildcats’ Morgan Witkowski and Andrea Chavez-Lazaro 6-4, 6-3.
Verona swept all four singles matches en route to a nonconference victory over Oregon.
Oregon 5, Monona Grove 2
Oregon won three singles matches and cruised to a Badger South Conference win over Monona Grove on April 9.
Peotter at No. 2 singles edged Monona Groev’s Mary Clark 6-4, 6-4. At No. 2 singles, the Panthers’ Behdad clipped the Silver Eagles’ Paige Hanson 7-5, 6-4. Martin at No. 4 singles rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Monona Grove’s Olivia Normington.
The Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team of Wirtz and Yeakley defeated the Silver Eagles’ Annie Bernards and Leah Plourd 6-2, 6-3. At No. 3 doubles, Oregon’s VanderWegen and Urban defeated Monona Gorve’s Sarah Sperle and Bella Nuon 6-2, 6-2.