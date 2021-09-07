Madison Edgewood swept every match en route to knocking off Oregon in a Badger West Conference match on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Edgewood’s Lilly Olson at No. 1 singles defeated Oregon’s Ella Peotter 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, the Crusaders’ Anna Johnson outlasted Oregon’s Stephanie Lo 6-7 (9), 7-5, 6-3. Edgewood’s Lucy Herlitzka breezed by Oregon’s Elena Behdad 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. The Crusaders’ Hannah Poehling rolled by the Panthers’ Anna Martin 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
Edgewood’s top doubles team of Samantha Buchner and Maeve Shanahan defeated Oregon’s Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley 6-1, 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, the Crusaders’ Sydney Johnson and Jamie Johnson cruised by the Panthers’ Kimberly Urban and Anna Johnson 6-0, 6-0. The Edgewood No. 3 doubles team of Molly Poehling and Logan Grabbins knocked off Oregon’s Katherine Stoneman and Kristelle Sommers 6-2, 6-0.