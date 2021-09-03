Claudia Schwartz was just 0.06 seconds from setting a school record in the 100-yard backstroke during the 400 medley relay at the Stoughton Relays Thursday, Sept. 2, at Stoughton High School.
Two days prior, freshman Katie Dunn finished first in the 50 butterfly as the Oregon girls swim team placed fourth at a Badger Conference Southwest Division meet Tuesday, Aug. 31, at McFarland High School.
Stoughton Relays
Madison Edgewood won the relays with 206 points, while Oregon finished fifth with 96 points.
The Panthers placed second in the 400 medley relay as Schwartz’s split in the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 0.89 seconds) was just short of setting a program record. Joining Schwartz on the relay team was Dunn, Lily Gebauer and Jane Ciambrone.
In the 500 freestyle relay, Erin Pierick, Noelle Marsh, Brooke White and Hailey Sieren teamed up for a third-place finish, clocking in at 5:19.1. The Panthers also had a third-place finish in the 200 butterfly relay as Sieren, Dunn and Schwartz teamed up with Kailey Kochan for a time of 1:57.92 in the event.
Dunn and Schwartz posted the fattest splits of the race.
Southwest Division Meet
Madison Edgewood won the quad with 580 points. Host McFarland earned runner-up honors with 479.5 points. Monroe/New Glarus (399) and Oregon (364.5) placed third and fourth, respectively.
“Overall, it was a fun meet with the ability to compete in 50s of each stroke, something we don't get to do throughout the season,” Oregon head coach Justin Sawran said. “The improvement we have seen in the last week and a half is really promising for a great season to come.”
Dunn clocked in at 27.62 in the 50 butterfly to take home Oregon’s only first-place finish. Edgewood’s Sophie Reed was the runner-up in the event with a time of 28.89.
In the first varsity event of the quad, the Oregon 200 medley relay team of Dunn, Schwartz, Marsh and Sieren teamed up for a third-place finish with a time of 1:57.25. Dunn had the meet’s fastest split in the 50 butterfly during the relay. Sieren had a strong finish in the anchor spot to hold off Monroe/New Glarus, according to Sawran.
The Panthers also took third in the 200 freestyle relay behind the swimming of Marsh, Dunn, Schwartz and Raven Ringhand. The group clocked in at 1:46.19.
Schwartz also swam to a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke for the Panthers with a 1:01.60.