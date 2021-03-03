The Oregon High School girls swim team returns three-fourths of its state-qualifying 200-yard freestyle relay team from last season.
The Panthers’ 200 free relay team of sophomore Izzy Block, sophomore Noelle Marsh and senior Halle Bush finished 20th at state last year with a time of 1 minute, 41.86 seconds, one second away from setting a school record.
Since joining the Division 1 field in 2012, Oregon has qualified for state in three events. Jenna Dobrinsky competed in the 500 freestyle and was a part of the 200 free relay in 2017.
Senior Zoe Rule returns and will be a key cog in swimming the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke for the Panthers.
Bush will be an anchor for the Panthers in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyles. Junior Brooke White and senior Victoria Helvig will contribute in the sprint freestyle races.
The Panthers return half of their 200 medley relay, with Block and Rule back after finishing eighth at the sectional last season and 1.6 seconds behind the final state-qualifying spot.
Sophomore Jane Ciambrone will be relied on in the 100 back and Marsh will also be relied on in the freestyle.
Oregon was scheduled to swim in a dual meet at Lodi on Tuesday, March 2. The Panthers will then swim in a dual meet at Edgerton on Tuesday, March 9