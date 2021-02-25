The Oregon girls swimming team won two events in a double dual with Monona Grove and Madison Edgewood on Monday, Feb. 22.
The Panthers’ 200 medley relay team of Zoe Rule, Noelle Marsh, Izzy Block and Halle Bush won with a time of 2:01.04. The Panthers’ 200 free relay etam of Marsh, Rule, Bush and Block finished first (1:48.28).
Bush took second in the 200 free (2:11.01) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.74). Rule finished second in the 500 freestyle (6:46.51) and 100 butterfly (1:07.98). Block took second in the 50 free (27.37).